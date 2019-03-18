Priyanka Gandhi interacts with locals during her ‘Ganga-Yatra’ in Prayagraj Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday interacted with locals in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj during her three-day long ‘Ganga-yatra’. The Congress’ general secretary of UP (East) kick started her ‘yatra’ from Manaiya Ghat in Prayagraj.

Advertising