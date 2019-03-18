Preparations underway at Prayagraj for Priyanka Gandhi’s ‘Ganga-Yatra’ Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will start a 3-day long ‘Ganga-Yatra’ from Chhatnag in Prayagraj to Assi Ghat in Varanasi. She will start the 140-km long rally on a steamer boat.

