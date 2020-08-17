Coronavirus on August 13, Ram Mandir trust head tests positive for Covid-19
Kamala Harris named vice-presidential nominee by Joe Biden | US Presidential Election
Punjab man runs mobile library, provides books to kids living in slum areas
Visually impaired girl from Madurai secures 286th rank in UPSC 2019
Rajasthan: Congress truce after Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka
Coronavirus on August 11, India's Covid-19 tally rose to 22.6 Lakh
Top News for August 11: Mitu Singh, Hidkal Dam, Mathura ISKCON Temple and More