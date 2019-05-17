Pragya Singh Thakur’s ‘Godse praise’ has put BJP in a spot Pragya Singh Thakur’s praise of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse has left the BJP squirming. Modi said he cannot forgive Pragya Singh Thakur for calling Nathuram Godse a “deshbhakt”. Though she apologised soon after, but the damage was done.

