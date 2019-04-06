PM Modi threw his ‘guru’ LK Advani off the stage, doesn’t even greet him: Rahul Gandhi while addressing public meeting in Maharashtra’s Wardha Congress president Rahul Gandhi on LK Advani said, “In Hindu dharma the big thing is relation between ‘guru’ and ‘shishya’ what is the situation of LK Advani? He is the guru of Narendra Modi, he (Narendra Modi) threw him off the stage, doesn’t even do ‘namaste’ and talk […]

