LS polls: PM Modi meets NDA leaders in Varanasi
PM Narendra Modi arrived at the Collectorate Office in Varanasi. Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were already present at the office to greet the PM. BJP chief Amit Shah welcomed PM Modi by offering a shawl to the latter.
‘Hum vote ki jagah PM Modi ko mitti ka rasgulla denge,’ says Mamata Banerjee
While addressing a public rally in West Bengal’s (WB) Asansol, WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “PM Narendra Modi didn’t come to Bengal earlier but during elections, he needs votes from Bengal.
Singer Daler Mehndi joins BJP in Delhi
Indian singer Daler Mehndi on Friday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of BJP North West Delhi candidate Hans Raj Hans and Minister of States for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel.
PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi LS seat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination papers from Varanasi parliamentary constituency for the Lok Sabha elections. He earlier met key National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders at the Collectorate Office.
Priyanka Gandhi wants to focus on her job as general secretary: Sam Pitroda on Varanasi seat
Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Department said Priyanka Gandhi, who is party’s general secretary for UP East, is not contesting from Varanasi as she has other responsibilities in hand & concentrating on just one seat was not her priority.
Raid my home if found guilty: PM Modi slams opposition for alleging ‘one-sided’ IT, ED raids
PM Narendra Modi on Friday criticised the opposition for alleging ‘one-sided’ raids by enforcement agencies, and said he had no role to play in the actions of these agencies, and that these agencies were free to raid his own home if found guilty.
SC orders RBI to disclose willful defaulters list under RTI
The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to disclose the list of willful defaulters under the Right to Information (RTI) law.
People fight to get ‘samosas’ during UP Dy CM Maurya’s public rally
People started fight to get samosas during Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya public rally in UP’s Basti on Thursday. Massive crowd were seen battling out to get their share of snacks during his rally.
Sri Lanka Easter terror attack: first visuals from inside church
Media cameras and journalists have been allowed inside St. Anthony's church for the first time since it was bombed in an Easter Sunday attack in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo.
UK steel plant blast: CCTV of blast at steelworks in Wales
CCTV captured an explosion at the UK's largest steel plant as a series of blasts at the factory injured two people and shook nearby homes.
Air India Plane Catches Fire
An Air India Flight caught fire at the Delhi Airport. The fire started at the APU of the plane. It is the smallest engine and is situated at the tail of it. The aircraft was empty at the time of the repair work and was doused immediately.
Heavy rainfall predicted over TN, Puducherry: IMD
Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall beginning early next week, according to the weather department.
Never thought I would become Prime Minister: PM Modi to Akshay Kumar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed to Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar that he had never thought that he would bag country’s top job as his family background is such that his mother would not have been less happy had he got an ordinary office job.
We are proud to field Sadhvi Pragya against Digvijaya Singh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Ex-CM Shivraj Chouhan said, “You (Cong) defamed saffron, you meted out inhumane torture to a daughter of India and you misused laws. So I say this with full responsibility that yes, BJP fielded Sadhvi against Digvijaya, we're proud of her.”
BJP felicitates Amit Mali, the youth who outwitted Digvijaya Singh
BJP on Tuesday felicitated Amit Mali, the youth from Madhya Pradesh who readily answered Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's query on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh in the accounts of citizens.
Lok Sabha elections: Violence during third phase
As people across the country vote in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, violent clashes between supporters of rival parties were reported.
Lok Sabha elections: High-stake third phase of polling today
The third phase of polling will be held in the 117 seats, spread across 15 states and Union Territories.
Smriti Irani distributed shoes in Amethi to belittle Rahul: Priyanka
Congress general secretary in-charge of UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi on Monday lashed out at Union Minister Smriti Irani for distributing shoes to the people of Amethi, saying by doing this she had disrespected the people of the constituency.
This is how Modi fan responded to Digvijaya’s 15 lakh poser
Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh asked youth in the crowd 'did you get Rs 15 lakhs in your account?' The youth walks up to the stage and says 'Modi ji did surgical strike and killed terrorists.'
Sri Lanka blasts toll reaches 290, MEA confirms 5 Indians among dead
The serial bombings of churches, hotels and other sites was the deadliest violence in Sri Lanka since the country's civil war that ended 10 years ago.
