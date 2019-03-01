‘Pilot project ho gaya, abhi real karna hai’: PM Modi at Vigyan Bhavan PM Narendra Modi said, “Pilot project hone ke baad scalable kiya jata hai, to abhi abhi ek pilot project ho gaya, abhi real karna hai, pehle to practice thi”. Prime Minister Modi then gave standing ovation to winners of Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize.

