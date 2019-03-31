News Video
Woman climbes on water tank demanding FIR against in-laws over dowry
A woman in Saharanpur climbed on water tank along with her brother alleging harassment and dowry demand by her in-laws. She demanded FIR against her in-laws. Her father alleged that Police didn’t take any action at their complaint.
MiG 27 UPG aircraft crashes during routine mission in Rajasthan’s Sirohi
A MiG 27 UPG aircraft has crashed during a routine mission from Jodhpur has crashed in Rajasthan’s Sirohi. The incident happened on Sunday in Godana near Sheoganj area of Sirohi. More details are awaited on the incident.
Over 10 coaches of Surat-bound train derails in Bihar
Chhapra (Bihar), Mar 31 (ANI): Over 10 coaches of Surat-bound Tapti-Ganga express train derailed near Chhapra in Bihar on Sunday. The incident happened near Gautamsthan railway station and four people have been injured. More details are awaited.
107-year-old voter determined to cast vote again
Ram Prasad, a 107-year-old man from Agra, is set to cast his vote yet again for Lok Sabha 2019, on April 18. He is determined to vote for upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He reads newspaper to be updated about current affairs.
LS polls: We’ll give special status to AP if voted to power in Delhi, says Rahul Gandhi
Speaking at a public rally in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada on Sunday, Congress president said that the party will give special status to the state the moment Congress comes to power in Delhi.
LS polls: Rahul is fighting against the Left and not BJP, says Prakash Karat
Speaking about Congress president Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad, CPI(M) ex- General Secretary Prakash Karat on Sunday said, “Decision of Congress to field Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad shows their priority now is to fight against Left in Kerala.
LS polls: Rahul Gandhi to contest from 2 seats, says Congress
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, while addressing the press conference in the national capital today, Congress senior leader and former defence minister AK Antony said, “Congress president Rahul has given his consent to contest from two seats
Watch: Rahul Gandhi stops for a meal at ‘Kamboj Dhaba’ in Haryana’s Indri
Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had a meal at ‘Kamboj Dhaba’ in Haryana’s Indri. Congress party supporter were also present at the dhaba.
My father should have left BJP long back: Sonakshi Sinha
Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha on her father joining Congress party.
Watch: Man slips while deboarding moving train
The scary moment of a man slipping while deboarding a moving train in Mumbai has been caught on camera. He was immediately rescued from being crushed under the train by a police team. The incident took place at Mumbai railway station.
Mamata govt has destroyed Bengal’s culture: Amit Shah
While addressing a public rally in West Bengal’s Alipurduar, BJP president Amit Shah slammed state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
8 dead, 30 injured after bus hits truck on Yamuna Expressway
A frightful incident happened on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Friday, when a bus rammed into a truck. Atleast 8 died while 30 injured in the accident. Injured people were immediately taken to nearby hospital for treatment.
Chhattisgarh police raids hospital run by former CM Raman Singh’s son-in-law
Chhattisgarh police on Thursday conducted raids at former chief minister Raman Singh’s son-in-law Puneet Gupta’s hospital in Raipur in connection with alleged irregularities during Gupta’s tenure as the superintendent of a state-run hospital.
Mission Shakti: PM taking credit of space scientists, alleges Congress; BJP hits back
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite.
This is how the Anti Satellite Missile works
Indian scientists have successfully carried out the test of an anti-satellite missile by bringing down one of its satellites in the low earth orbit 300 kilometres from the Earth’s surface.
Policeman attacked in Muzaffarpur for stopping auto driver on wrong side of road
A group of people thrashed police personnel over stopping violation of traffic rules in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. The offenders are reported to be an auto-rickshaw driver and his friends.
Wasn’t keen on making a biopic on my life: Sunny Leone
Bollywood actor Sunny Leone attended the season finale of ‘Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone’. Speaking to media she said, “I wasn’t keen on making a biopic on my life, except when the production house & Daniel, they all came to me.
PM Modi announces India’s arrival as space super power
PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the nation to announced that India has successfully tested a anti-satellite missile, the fourth country in the world to do so.
How smart CFOs can scale up and save businesses: Deepak Parekh spells 2-L formula
Leverage and liquidity are the two financial tools a smart CFO must guard. Both not only help scale up businesses but also lead to their downfall, says HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh. The CFO’s job is to raise a red flag at the right time, he notes.
Nirmala Sitharaman supports Jaitley’s ‘biggest bluff’ remark, says it’s just an election time promise
Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday hailed and supported Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, and terming Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s minimum income plan ‘biggest bluff.’
Advertising