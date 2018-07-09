Follow Us:
Monday, July 09, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

On this day in 2011, the youngest country in the world was formed

Updated: July 9, 2018 3:20:55 pm

After a referendum, South Sudan gained independence from Sudan. Since 1956, when Sudan gained freedom, the southern states were unhappy. The lack of autonomy led to tensions till 1972 when self-government, of sorts, was promised. A decade later in 1983, fighting between
the government and rebels began. The referendum in 2011 got some 99% vote favouring independence.

But in 2013, the President fell out with his cabinet and a civil war broke out. He accused his Vice President of planning a coup and sacked his entire cabinet. The civil war displaced about 4 million people.

After a referendum, South Sudan gained independence from Sudan. Since 1956, when Sudan gained freedom, the southern states were unhappy. The lack of autonomy led to tensions till 1972 when self-government, of sorts, was promised. A decade later in 1983, fighting between the government and rebels began. The referendum in 2011 got some 99% vote favouring independence. But in 2013, the President fell out with his cabinet and a civil war broke out. He accused his Vice President of planning a coup and sacked his entire cabinet. The civil war displaced about 4 million people.

Advertisement

More from this Section

Advertisement

Jul 09: Latest Headline

Advertisement