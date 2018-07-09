On this day in 2011, the youngest country in the world was formed

Updated: July 9, 2018 3:20:55 pm

After a referendum, South Sudan gained independence from Sudan. Since 1956, when Sudan gained freedom, the southern states were unhappy. The lack of autonomy led to tensions till 1972 when self-government, of sorts, was promised. A decade later in 1983, fighting between

the government and rebels began. The referendum in 2011 got some 99% vote favouring independence.

But in 2013, the President fell out with his cabinet and a civil war broke out. He accused his Vice President of planning a coup and sacked his entire cabinet. The civil war displaced about 4 million people.