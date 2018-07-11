On this day in 2006, seven bomb blasts hit the Mumbai suburban railway network within 11 minutes

On this day in 2006, a series of seven bomb blasts took place within 11 minutes on the Mumbai suburban railway network. Pressure cookers were used to set off the bombs on Western Railways. Over 180 people died and 700 people were injured in the blasts. The Anti-Terrorism Squad claimed that Lashkar-e-Toiba carried out the operation. But two years later, a suspect’s claimed that Indian Mujahideen carried it out. He later retracted his statement but it questioned the credibility of the investigation.