Not a single riot took place in UP in last 2 years: CM Yogi While addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “In 2012, 227 riots took place in UP, 247 in 2013, 242 in 2014, 219 in 2015 and in 2016 more than 100 riots took place in which thousands innocent people died.

Advertising