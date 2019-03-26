Nirmala Sitharaman supports Jaitley’s ‘biggest bluff’ remark, says it’s just an election time promise

News Video
Fire breaks out at thermocol factory in Greater Noida
A major fire broke out at a thermocol factory in Greater Noida on Tuesday. Plumes of black smoke could be seen emanating from the area and about 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Had 300 people died in Balakot, wouldn’t there be ‘international cry’, asks Farooq Abdullah
Former J&K CM and National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah said that there would have been an 'international cry' if 300 people had died in the Balakot air strikes. Abdullah also critcised the central govt for politicising the air strikes.
Admiral Sunil Lanba inaugurates Indian Navy’s Nuclear, Biological & Chemical Training facility
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba inaugurated the Indian Navy’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Training Facility. This will help train personnel of naval ships fitted with nuclear, biological and chemical detection and protection systems.
Couple shot dead outside temple in Ghaziabad
A young couple were shot dead in Ghaziabad, just as they were exiting a temple. The deceased have been identified as Annu and Preeti. Police said Annu was a resident of Uttarakhand and was in the glass trading business in Vijay Nagar.
Rahul’s minimum income guarantee ‘a bluff announcement’: Jaitley
Calling it a “bluff announcement,” Arun Jaitley took a swipe at Congress’ election promise of a minimum income guarantee, claiming that Rs 72,000 for five crore families would prove to be “less than two-thirds” of what is being provided by the govt.
Rahul Gandhi: 25 crore poor people to get Rs 72,000 per year
Nearly two months after announcing the minimum income support scheme, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday said nearly 25 crore poor people in the country will get financial assistance of Rs 72,000 per annum if the party is voted to power.
Rahul Gandhi holds CWC meeting in Delhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with former PM Manmohan Singh and other leaders held Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at the party headquarters in the national capital on Monday.
If I had not made Allahabad-Varanasi waterway, how could Priyanka Gandhi have travelled: Nitin Gadkari
Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari talked about the developments that have been done by BJP.
Fire breaks out at Mumbai’s Byculla vegetable market, 5 fire tenders on spot
A major fire broke out at Mumbai’s Byculla vegetable market. Five fire tenders were on spot to douse the flames. There are no reports of casualties or injuries. More details are awaited.
Rafale will ensure deterrence of our air defence: IAF Chief
IAF's Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa addressed the mediapersons about Rafale fighter jets, soon after the induction ceremony of heavy lift Chinook helicopters.
Induction ceremony of Chinook helicopters at Air Force Station 12 wing in Chandigarh
Indian Air Force today will induct the first unit of four Chinook helicopters at Air Force Station 12 Wing, in Chandigarh. Chinook is a heavy lift, tandem rotor helicopter which serves armed forces of 19 countries.
LS polls: UP CM Yogi, Hema Malini offers prayers at a temple
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Mathura Hema Malini offered prayers at Banke Bihari Temple on Monday. The leaders visited the temple before Malini filed her nominations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
LS polls: Never expected that Devegowda ji will contest from Tumkur constituency: G Parameshwara
Deputy CM G Parameshwara said, “Tumkur was not given to JD(S) but the party high command decided to give it. We never expected that Devegowda ji will contest from Tumkur. Now, that he has decided to contest, naturally we will support him.”
PM Modi biopic producer clarifies music credits given Javed Akhtar
Sandip Ssingh said, “I grew up hearing Javed Akhtar sir’s songs, I wanted to keep one of his songs in the movie; I spoke to T-series’ Bhushan Kumar, he agreed to it. I don't know if he was informed about it, it’s the music company’s job.”
Every action has equal and opposite reaction: Shatrughan Sinha on LK Advani
Shatrughan Sinha said, “Lal Krishna Advani ji is like father figure in BJP. He is most respected and most revered leader. Whatever is happening with him is really unfair and unacceptable.
Admirers persuaded me to contest election, says HD Devegowda
Former PM and President of JD(S) HD Devegowda said that he had no intention of contesting Lok Sabha 2019 elections. The persuasion of several admirers not only from Karnataka, but from outside Karnataka also, made me contest the elections.
Meet PM Modi’s lookalike who surprised people at BJP headquartes in Delhi
A lookalike of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the BJP central office in Delhi on Saturday. He shared his good wishes for the party with the workers for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls
Raise my voice for things that are in favour of the country: Shatrughan Sinha
Shatrughan Sinha said, “I consider the things that are in favour of the country; I raise my voice for that. I always talk about farmers, youth, employment, GST, demonetisation etc. I have no fear to tell the truth publically.”
Birthdays are like just another day for me: Kangana Ranaut
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut celebrated her 31st birthday on Saturday. Speaking to media, she said, “We are having a small dinner with friends on my birthday. For me birthdays are like just another day as I don’t take it in a special manner.”
