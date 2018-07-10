News in Numbers: What the world’s largest mobile phone manufacturing unit in Noida is expected to produce

Samsung ’s Noida factory, the world’s largest mobile phone manufacturing unit, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. It is expected to produce 120 million units/year which brings it to 1 crore units every month. 30% of the production will be exported. It will create 35,000 direct and indirect jobs and 5,000 people have already been employed. The plant is built on a 35-acre land. This will double Samsung’s production capacity of consumer electronics like refrigerators and flat panel televisions. It further consolidates Samsung’s leadership in these segments.

Samsung's Noida factory, the world's largest mobile phone manufacturing unit, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. It is expected to produce 120 million units/year which brings it to 1 crore units every month. 30% of the production will be exported. It will create 35,000 direct and indirect jobs and 5,000 people have already been employed. The plant is built on a 35-acre land. This will double Samsung’s production capacity of consumer electronics like refrigerators and flat panel televisions. It further consolidates Samsung’s leadership in these segments. Also see: Samsung Noida factory opening Highlights: Four lakh jobs given in mobile manufacturing sector since 2014, says PM Modi