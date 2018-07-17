News in Numbers: The death toll of pothole-related incidents is more than number of people killed by terror incidents

This alarming conclusion comes from the data submitted by different states. And it turns out that in 2017, more people were killed because of the potholes on their streets that the number of lives that were lost because of terrorist- or naxal-related attacks in the country. Uttar Pradesh topped the list of deaths caused by potholes. And this result is simply because of corruption and inefficiency in the different municipalities across the country.
This alarming conclusion comes from the data submitted by different states. And it turns out that in 2017, more people were killed because of the potholes on their streets that the number of lives that were lost because of terrorist- or naxal-related attacks in the country. Uttar Pradesh topped the list of deaths caused by potholes. And this result is simply because of corruption and inefficiency in the different municipalities across the country.