Monday, July 09, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

News in Numbers: India to US is the busiest route for migration of skilled labourers, World Bank report says

Produced by Neelima Updated: July 9, 2018 4:03:48 pm

A new World Bank report has crunched the numbers related to the migration of skilled labour from one country to the other. According to the report, India to US is the busiest international migration route in this category. About 12 lakh people moved just in the year 2010. Philippines to Canada is the second busiest route. 

