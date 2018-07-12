News in Numbers: How much top I-T CEOs in India earn

Promoters of major Indian companies are known to hold a sizeable amount in shares of these companies, and some of the professionals occupying top positions of major IT companies receive a large chunk of their salaries in stock options. Here is a look at the salary and stock options received by the CEOs of four of the country’s top five IT companies in FY18.
Promoters of major Indian companies are known to hold a sizeable amount in shares of these companies, and some of the professionals occupying top positions of major IT companies receive a large chunk of their salaries in stock options. Here is a look at the salary and stock options received by the CEOs of four of the country’s top five IT companies in FY18.