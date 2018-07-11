News in Numbers: How maternal mortality rate is declining across India

Maternal Mortality Rate is on a decline across India. It is measured as the number of deaths per 100,000 births. From 167 deaths per 100,000 births in 2011-13, MMR has fallen to 137 deaths in 2014-16, according to the Sample Registration System data. The decline was significant in the Empowered Action Group (EAM) states which are socio-economically backward. Maternal Mortality Rate in these states has come down from 246 to 188 deaths. States like Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Assam come under EAM states. In south India, MMR fell from 93 to 77 deaths. In rest of India the decline was from 115 to 93 deaths per 100,000 births.

Complications during pregnancy are a leading cause of death and disability among women in developing countries.