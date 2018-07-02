News in numbers: Delhi’s fight to keep its trees for getting chopped in the name of development

Updated: July 2, 2018 5:11:21 pm

As the National Green Tribunal declares that there will be no cutting of trees in Delhi at least till July 19, we look at the extent of damage, in numbers. The NGT, on Monday, stayed the proposed tree felling for re-development of seven south Delhi colonies by the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) till July 19, 2018.

The green body has also issued notice to the central government and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and others over the issue. The Delhi High Court had earlier stayed felling of trees till July 4.