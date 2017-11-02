New York Attacker Suspected To Be Involved With ISIS

Federal prosecutors brought terrorism charges Wednesday against the Uzbek immigrant accused in the truck rampage that left eight people dead, saying he was spurred to attack by the Islamic State group’s online calls to action and picked Halloween because he knew more people would be out on the streets.The charges against 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov could bring the death penalty.Even as he lay wounded in the hospital from police gunfire, Saipov asked to display the ISIS flag in his room and said “he felt good about what he had done,” prosecutors said in court papers as Saipov was brought to court in a wheelchair to face the charges.