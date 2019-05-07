Myanmar releases two imprisoned Reuters reporters

News Video
Ecstatic Prince Harry says Meghan has ‘healthy’ baby boy
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are the proud parents of a new baby boy
CBSE declares Class 10 result, 13 students are toppers
CBSE Class 10 results: 13 students share the top position with 499 out of 500 marks.
At least 40 dead in Russian passenger plane crash
41 people on board a Russian Aeroflot passenger plane were killed on Sunday, after the aircraft caught fire as it made a bumpy emergency landing at a Moscow airport.
Cyclone Fani makes landfall in Odisha
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appealed to the people not to panic as the government is fully prepared to deal with the situation.
Cyclone Fani predictions on target: IMD chief
IMD’s predictions about Cyclone Fani will be on target, says IMD DG K J Ramesh at Indian Express Idea Exchange. The severe storm is expected to hit the east India coast on May 3.
CBSE Class 12 result declared, all you need to know
In record time, CBSE has announced Class 12 result. Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora are toppers and the overall pass percentage is 83.40%. Girls have this year again outperformed boys
PB Mehta at Express Adda: Liberal, secular seen as bad words, even Opposition shies
Pratap Bhanu Mehta, VC of Ashoka University comes as a guest to Adda in midst of a parliamentary election in which all the consequential questions have been thrown up - from Hindutva & secularism to national security & autonomy of institutions.
NDRF personnel prepare for the cyclone in Odisha
Cyclone Fani is expected to make landfall on Friday in Odisha and personnel from the National Disaster Response Force are preparing for it.
A bridge too far for this village in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district
Dumri village in Katra region of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district has decided to boycott the Lok Sabha elections. Their demand - a concrete bridge.
Cyclone ‘Fani’ intensifies, thunderstorm and hail predicted
Cyclonic Storm ‘Fani’ has intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm & can turn into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm in the next 24 hours. The convergence of winds has lead to rain & thunderstorms over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, & Andhra Pradesh.
Air India server restored, services resumed
Air India flights got affected after airline’s SITA server went down all over India and overseas since 3:30 am on Saturday. Passengers were waiting at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.
LS polls: PM Modi meets NDA leaders in Varanasi
PM Narendra Modi arrived at the Collectorate Office in Varanasi. Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were already present at the office to greet the PM. BJP chief Amit Shah welcomed PM Modi by offering a shawl to the latter.
‘Hum vote ki jagah PM Modi ko mitti ka rasgulla denge,’ says Mamata Banerjee
While addressing a public rally in West Bengal’s (WB) Asansol, WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “PM Narendra Modi didn’t come to Bengal earlier but during elections, he needs votes from Bengal.
Singer Daler Mehndi joins BJP in Delhi
Indian singer Daler Mehndi on Friday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of BJP North West Delhi candidate Hans Raj Hans and Minister of States for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel.
PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi LS seat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination papers from Varanasi parliamentary constituency for the Lok Sabha elections. He earlier met key National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders at the Collectorate Office.
Priyanka Gandhi wants to focus on her job as general secretary: Sam Pitroda on Varanasi seat
Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Department said Priyanka Gandhi, who is party’s general secretary for UP East, is not contesting from Varanasi as she has other responsibilities in hand & concentrating on just one seat was not her priority.
Raid my home if found guilty: PM Modi slams opposition for alleging ‘one-sided’ IT, ED raids
PM Narendra Modi on Friday criticised the opposition for alleging ‘one-sided’ raids by enforcement agencies, and said he had no role to play in the actions of these agencies, and that these agencies were free to raid his own home if found guilty.
SC orders RBI to disclose willful defaulters list under RTI
The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to disclose the list of willful defaulters under the Right to Information (RTI) law.
People fight to get ‘samosas’ during UP Dy CM Maurya’s public rally
People started fight to get samosas during Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya public rally in UP’s Basti on Thursday. Massive crowd were seen battling out to get their share of snacks during his rally.
