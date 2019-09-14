Murder charges dropped in Tabrez Ansari Case: A timeline of the Jharkhand mob-lynching case

News Video
Ganesh Visarjan 2019: India bids adieu to Lord Ganesh on Anant Chaturdashi
On the occasion ofAnant Chaturdashi, the country bid their adieu to Lord Ganesha after10-days of festivities and much fanfare. Devotees immerse Ganpati idols (Visarjan) in water and mark the end of the festival.
Govt likely to ban single-use plastic. How dangerous plastic is for climate?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said India would put an end an to the use of single-use plastic in coming years.
What is article 371. How is it different from Article 370. What special provisions Northeast has
Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the Centre will "not touch" Article 371 of the Indian Constitution that is applicable to the Northeast.
Prakash Javadekar: Target of $5 trillion has given a roadmap | 100 Days of Modi 2.0
On the completion of 100 days of Modi government , Union Minister Prakash Javadekar held a press conference listing out the achievements of the government. Javadekar said that the target of $5 trillion has given a roadmap.
Madhya Pradesh government to allow people to adopt cows | Project Gaushala
After corporate companies and NRIs, the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to turn to the state’s people to seek donations for its ‘Project Gaushala’ by letting them adopt cows.
100 Days of Modi 2.0: Dilution of Article 370 biggest achievement
On the completion of 100 days of Modi government, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar held a press conference listing out the achievements of the government.
From Sindh to Supreme Court: Ram Jethmalani, veteran criminal lawyer dies
Veteran lawyer and former Union law minister Ram Jethmalani passed away at the age of 95. He had mastery in the criminal law and was known as one of the highest-paid lawyers in India. He fought several high profile cases.
Best is yet to come; India is with you, PM Modi tells ISRO team
In a bid to boost the morale of ISRO scientists, Modi said, “I have lived the moment with you when communication with spacecraft was lost. Our courage has become stronger. Our determination to touch moon has become even stronger.”
Setback for India’s Chandrayaan-2, PM Modi addresses ISRO scientists
India's dreams were dampened as communication was lost with Chandrayaan, PM Modi consoled ISRO chief and addressed ISRO scientists. A track of all the major events.
Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe dies
Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe died Friday at the age of 95. Once an independence hero, Mugabe ended the white-minority rule in former Rhodesia. He remained in rule for 37 years in Zimbabwe.
India to give $1 billion to Russia: PM Modi at EEF
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Plenary Session at the 5th Eastern Economic Forum, said India will give a line of credit worth USD 1 billion for the development of the Far East. “The relation of India and the Far East is not new but ages old.
Modi-Putin friendship: “Together we will cross the distance of space”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum. PM Modi spoke about his friendship with Putin
Protest in Karnataka | Who is DK Shivakumar | Why was he arrested
Protests broke out in several parts of Karnataka on Wednesday following the arrest of senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar. Here we explain who is DK Shivakumar and why he has been arrested by the ED.
Jammu & Kashmir | 30 days without special status
On August 5, Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament proposed scrapping of Article 370 from Indian Constitution which provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The proposal evoked massive protest from the Opposition which asked the Union government to roll back the order. It’s been 30 days since the special status was withdrawn from J&K. […]
Who is Romila Thapar | Why has JNU asked for her CV
Historian Romila Thapar, who was asked by JNU to submit her CV in order to review her status as Professor Emerita, on Sunday said the move was an attempt to “dishonour” her since she had been “critical” of the changes introduced by the administration
Hong Kong police sprayed blue dye on protesters to mark them for arrests
The police in Hong Kong used water cannon to spray blue-colored water at protesters. The coloured liquid is being used to mark the protesters and make it easier for police to identify who are defying the police ban and marching through the city.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Bollywood celebrities welcome Lord Ganesha
The who's who of Bollywood have welcomed Lord Ganesha home. Here is a look at Bollywood's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Kerala’s IPL-model snake boat race league begins
The Champions Boat League (CBL), a brainchild of Kerala’s tourism department designed on the model of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to provide fresh impetus to the state’s cultural flagship of snake boat races, made an emphatic beginning.
Is India’s population growing too fast
India is projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country by 2027. According to estimates in a new United Nations report. India is also expected to add 273 million people by 2050.
