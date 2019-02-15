Modi says terrorists will pay for Pulwama attack, Opposition backs govt

News Video
PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express
PM Narendra Modi Friday flagged off Vande Bharat Express (Train 18), a high-speed train that will run from New Delhi to Varanasi.
Woman kisses Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Valsad
During a rally in Gujarat's Valsad, Congress president Rahul Gandhi was kissed by a woman on the stage.
Breaking News | J&K: 26 CRPF men killed in Awantipora blast, JeM claims responsibility
At least ten CRPF personnel were killed and after their convoy was attacked by "suicide bomber" in south Kashmir on Thursday.
AAP disappointed with SC verdict — What Kejriwal said
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today said his government could take legal recourse & appeal against the Supreme Court judgment delivered today on who controls the administration of Delhi.
Breaking News | J&K: 10 CRPF men killed in Awantipora blast, JeM claims responsibility
At least ten CRPF personnel were killed and after their convoy was attacked by "suicide bomber" in south Kashmir on Thursday.
How Karnataka has swung between BJP and Congress
Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a look at how the BJP, Congress and the JD(S) have performed in the state
Karol Bagh tragedy shows how Delhi hotels flout fire safety rules
According to the Delhi Fire Services, at least 250 hotels and most nursing homes in the national capital are operating in complete violation of fire norms.
Save The Democracy: A show of Opposition’s strength at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar
A host of opposition leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar and CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury attended the rally organi
I wish Modi becomes Prime Minister again: Mulayam
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav Wednesday created a flutter in the Lok Sabha when he said he wished to see Narendra Modi back as prime minister, a sentiment acknowledged by the BJP leader with folded hands.
Elephant rescued from cess pit
An elephant fell into a cess pit at Thekkady in Kerala. The elephant pack had strayed near the cess pit at the boat landing site in the tourist spot. The converter slab gave away when the elephant stepped on it.
Lion Attacks Two In Gujarat Village
Two persons sustained minor injuries after they were attacked by an Asiatic lion which was spotted in coastal Madhavpur village of Porbandar district on Tuesday morning
Our chowkidar not chor but pure: Rajnath Singh
Home Minister Rajnath Singh has hit out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his 'chowkidar chor hai' remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing an event, Singh said "I want to say that our prime minister is not chor, but pure.
Farmer, unemployment, and the elections. Explained
This session of Express Explained cover the issues of farmers, unemployment, and the elections. We join in a conversation with Yogendra Yadav.
17 dead in massive fire at Delhi hotel
At least 17 were killed after a fire engulfed the top floor of Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh. Several others were injured.
PM Modi serves poor children in Vrindavan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today served food to underprivileged schoolchildren in Vrindavan. He also unveiled a ceremonial plaque to mark the serving of "3rd billionth meal" by Akshaya Patra Foundation at Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir campus
Priyanka Gandhi’s maiden rally in Lucknow
Thousands of Congress party workers gathered along a 15-km route to greet newly appointed UP General Secy Priyanka Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi expresses support to N Chandrababu Naidu
Congress president Rahul Gandhi paid a visit to Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu during his one-day long fast to demand special status for Andhra Pradesh. He addressed the crowd at the gathering.
Why N Chandrababu Naidu is fasting in Delhi
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu began a one-day hunger strike in Delhi Monday seeking special category status for Andhra Pradesh as well as fulfilment of assurances given during its bifurcation.
Naidu drags Modi’s wife name for comments on son Lokesh
Taking exception to the Modi addressing him as “father of Lokesh” at a rally in Guntur, Chandrababu Naidu launched a counter-offensive by dragging Jashodaben into the row.
