Mission Shakti: PM taking credit of space scientists, alleges Congress; BJP hits back

This is how the Anti Satellite Missile works
Indian scientists have successfully carried out the test of an anti-satellite missile by bringing down one of its satellites in the low earth orbit 300 kilometres from the Earth’s surface.
Policeman attacked in Muzaffarpur for stopping auto driver on wrong side of road
A group of people thrashed police personnel over stopping violation of traffic rules in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. The offenders are reported to be an auto-rickshaw driver and his friends.
Wasn’t keen on making a biopic on my life: Sunny Leone
Bollywood actor Sunny Leone attended the season finale of ‘Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone’. Speaking to media she said, “I wasn’t keen on making a biopic on my life, except when the production house & Daniel, they all came to me.
PM Modi announces India’s arrival as space super power
PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the nation to announced that India has successfully tested a anti-satellite missile, the fourth country in the world to do so.
How smart CFOs can scale up and save businesses: Deepak Parekh spells 2-L formula
Leverage and liquidity are the two financial tools a smart CFO must guard. Both not only help scale up businesses but also lead to their downfall, says HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh. The CFO’s job is to raise a red flag at the right time, he notes.
Nirmala Sitharaman supports Jaitley’s ‘biggest bluff’ remark, says it’s just an election time promise
Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday hailed and supported Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, and terming Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s minimum income plan ‘biggest bluff.’
Fire breaks out at thermocol factory in Greater Noida
A major fire broke out at a thermocol factory in Greater Noida on Tuesday. Plumes of black smoke could be seen emanating from the area and about 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Had 300 people died in Balakot, wouldn’t there be ‘international cry’, asks Farooq Abdullah
Former J&K CM and National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah said that there would have been an 'international cry' if 300 people had died in the Balakot air strikes. Abdullah also critcised the central govt for politicising the air strikes.
Admiral Sunil Lanba inaugurates Indian Navy’s Nuclear, Biological & Chemical Training facility
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba inaugurated the Indian Navy’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Training Facility. This will help train personnel of naval ships fitted with nuclear, biological and chemical detection and protection systems.
Couple shot dead outside temple in Ghaziabad
A young couple were shot dead in Ghaziabad, just as they were exiting a temple. The deceased have been identified as Annu and Preeti. Police said Annu was a resident of Uttarakhand and was in the glass trading business in Vijay Nagar.
Rahul’s minimum income guarantee ‘a bluff announcement’: Jaitley
Calling it a “bluff announcement,” Arun Jaitley took a swipe at Congress’ election promise of a minimum income guarantee, claiming that Rs 72,000 for five crore families would prove to be “less than two-thirds” of what is being provided by the govt.
Rahul Gandhi: 25 crore poor people to get Rs 72,000 per year
Nearly two months after announcing the minimum income support scheme, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday said nearly 25 crore poor people in the country will get financial assistance of Rs 72,000 per annum if the party is voted to power.
Rahul Gandhi holds CWC meeting in Delhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with former PM Manmohan Singh and other leaders held Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at the party headquarters in the national capital on Monday.
If I had not made Allahabad-Varanasi waterway, how could Priyanka Gandhi have travelled: Nitin Gadkari
Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari talked about the developments that have been done by BJP.
Fire breaks out at Mumbai’s Byculla vegetable market, 5 fire tenders on spot
A major fire broke out at Mumbai’s Byculla vegetable market. Five fire tenders were on spot to douse the flames. There are no reports of casualties or injuries. More details are awaited.
Rafale will ensure deterrence of our air defence: IAF Chief
IAF's Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa addressed the mediapersons about Rafale fighter jets, soon after the induction ceremony of heavy lift Chinook helicopters.
Induction ceremony of Chinook helicopters at Air Force Station 12 wing in Chandigarh
Indian Air Force today will induct the first unit of four Chinook helicopters at Air Force Station 12 Wing, in Chandigarh. Chinook is a heavy lift, tandem rotor helicopter which serves armed forces of 19 countries.
LS polls: UP CM Yogi, Hema Malini offers prayers at a temple
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Mathura Hema Malini offered prayers at Banke Bihari Temple on Monday. The leaders visited the temple before Malini filed her nominations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
LS polls: Never expected that Devegowda ji will contest from Tumkur constituency: G Parameshwara
Deputy CM G Parameshwara said, “Tumkur was not given to JD(S) but the party high command decided to give it. We never expected that Devegowda ji will contest from Tumkur. Now, that he has decided to contest, naturally we will support him.”
