Military assistance to Pakistan has decreased: US envoy

Updated: February 23, 2016 7:45:00 am



New Delhi, Feb 23 (ANI): United States Ambassador to India, Richard Verma, said the military assistance to Pakistan has gone down shortly days after India expressed its disappointment over Barack Obama administration's decision to sell Pakistan eight F-16 fighter jets. Briefing the media at the fourth annual lecture of Indian Association of Foreign Affairs Correspondents in New Delhi, Verma said the assistance to Islamabad was to address a specific counter militancy and counter insurgency threat. As the US goes to polls later this year, Verma said the relations between India and the U.S. would be topmost priority for the next president.