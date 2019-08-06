Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah on Article 370, 35A

News Video
Congress, CPM condemns scrapping of Article 370
Ghulab Nabi Azad said, Jammu and Kashmir, the head of India has been chopped of by the government chopped. Chidambaram said, "People of India must wake up to the grave danger.
What did Amit Shah say on Article 370 in the Parliament
Home Minister Amit Shah said the present state of Jammu and Kashmir will be divided into two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.
Explained: How Article 370 was scrapped
Article 370 of the Indian Constitution permits the state of Jammu and Kashmir to draft its own Constitution.
Article 370 scrapped | What does it mean
The government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
What is Institute of Eminence? Which institutes made the list?
The IoE project for internationalisation of Indian campuses and creating world-class universities was announced by the HRD Ministry in 2017. Institutes selected for IoE include IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, Delhi University among others.
Chandrayaan 2 sends images of Earth
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released the first set of images of earth captured by Chandrayaan-2 from outer space.
Call him Sachin TendulCAR
Sachin Tendulkar shared a video narrating his "thrilling experience" with the driverless parking. Sachin is a big petrolhead.
VG Siddhartha: From a coffee planters son to a coffee czar
The sudden demise of coffee czar Ganagaiah Veerappa Siddhartha Hegde, founder-chairman of Amalgamated Bean Coffee (ABC) has left a deep void among the coffee-growing communities of Chikkamagaluru.
Rajya Sabha passes UAPA Amendment Bill
The UAPA Bill is an anti-terror legislation that seeks to designate an individual as a “terrorist”. The Rajya Sabha passed it with 147 votes in favour and 42 against it.
What changes will the new medical bill bring?
Once the NMC Bill is enacted, the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956, will stand repealed. The Bill provides for just one medical entrance test across the country.
Heavy rainfall lashes Vadodara
A Staggering 499 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 8 am Thursday and a swollen Vishwamitri river left nearly 90 percent of Vadodara inundated. The city was marooned as flight operations were suspended.
Additional forces in Kashmir and panic over Article 35 A
The Centre has approved sending in additional 100 companies of additional police forces to Jammu and Kashmir with a view to “strengthen CI grid as well as for maintaining law and order.
Triple Talaq passed in Rajya Sabha
Nearly two years after the Supreme Court set aside the centuries-old practice of instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat, The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 got the stamp of Parliament.
Unnao rape case: Is the accident a big conspiracy to silence the victim?
A day after the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts killed in a road accident, the Rae Bareli police Monday lodged an FIR against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother Manoj.
How India’s Big Cats Earned Their Stripes Back
On the occasion of International Tiger Day on July 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released All India Tiger Estimation 2018. The quadrennial survey said the tiger population in India has increased from 2,226 in 2014 to 2,967 in 2018. A rise of 33 %.
No, Chandrayaan-2 didn’t send Earth’s images
A reverse image search on Google showed that most of the pictures in question were either illustrations or stock images lifted from websites including NASA. Another set of images doing rounds were, in fact, taken by astronauts from the ISS.
Why Indian medical students are going to China
Over the years, China has emerged as a destination for foreign students. Cheaper fees, easy admissions are luring Indian medical students towards China.
Meet Indian-origin faces in new UK cabinet
Rishi Sunak, Priti Patel and Alok Sharma are among the three Indian-origin ministers soon to be inducted into the UK government by new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
MS Dhoni and Sakshi’s links with Amrapali Group
Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni was a director and a 25 percent shareholder in an Amrapali group company. The Amrapali Group has been accused of raising funds from investors for housing projects but failing to complete and deliver the same.
