Mamata responsible for Malda rampage: BJP

New Delhi, Jan 11 (ANI): Holding West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responsible for the Malda rampage, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Siddharth Nath Singh on Monday hit out at the state government for the detention of a three-member fact-finding team of the BJP at the Malda Railway Station. Singh said that when a three-member delegation of BJP goes to Malda to know what the facts are on the ground, they are detained at the Malda station.