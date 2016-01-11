On this day, Ranger 7 took the first close-up pictures of the moon.
Will the 2019 Kumbh mela be the costliest ever: News in Numbers
How often our airlines experience technical snags: News in Numbers
Why the Maratha agitation keeps coming back
BJP’s performance in 2019 will be better than 2014: Amit Shah
Ravi Shankar Prasad tells Parliament about the plan to control WhatsApp rumours
There are many life lessons that APJ Abdul Kalam taught us. Let’s revisit some of them on his death anniversary
Natural calamities killed over a thousand people just between 1 April and 20 June: News in Numbers
I have been portrayed as a Bollywood villain by Indian media. I want peace: Imran Khan on India