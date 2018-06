Updated: December 27, 2016 7:58:25 pm

A major mishap was averted at the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi after two planes came face-to-face on the runway earlier Tuesday. The two aircraft belonged to IndiGo and SpiceJet. While the IndiGo flight, which had arrived from Lucknow, was taxiing at the runway, a departing SpiceJet flight scheduled for Hyderabad came on the same runway leading to confusion.