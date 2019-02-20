Major fire at Paragon office in Kochi

News Video
How India responded to Imran Khan’s ‘will retaliate’ speech on Pulwama
"Pakistan will retaliate," said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan while responding to India's allegations the Pulwama attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. And this is how India responded to his speech.
Imran Khan warns India of retaliatory action
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan assured India that he would act against the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror attack if New Delhi shares "actionable intelligence", but warned against any "revenge" retaliatory action.
One pilot dead after 2 Hawk aircraft crash in Bengaluru
One pilot was killed after two Hawk aircraft collided, and crashed, close to Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Tuesday during a trial run for the Aero India show.
Pulwama Attack: 72 hours on, how India is responding to Pak
It's been 72 hours since the Pulwama attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. India has taken a series of diplomatic steps in response. Take a look.
What Delhi people think of Kejriwal’s bonhomie with leaders he called corrupt
Kejriwal's campaigning stood out for his allegations of corruption against a slew of leaders. But four years into power, Kejriwal looks a changed man. We asked a few Delhiites about how they look at Kejriwal's bonhomie with those he called corrupt
I stand by what I said, says Navjot Singh Sidhu
Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu refuses to withdraw his statement on the Pulwama attack despite criticism.
Pulwama terror attack: What is Jaish-e-Mohammed, the terror group that attacked the CRPF convoy
Jaish-e-Mohammed, led by Maulana Masood Azhar, orchestrated one of the worst terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley. In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, a look at what the JeM stands for and how India, Pakistan and China have responded to it.
Modi says terrorists will pay for Pulwama attack, Opposition backs govt
A day after the Pulwama attack that killed at least 40 CRPF jawans, PM Narendra Modi said those who committed the heinous act will pay “a heavy price”. The Congress said the Opposition stands united in it support for the government and the jawans.
PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express
PM Narendra Modi Friday flagged off Vande Bharat Express (Train 18), a high-speed train that will run from New Delhi to Varanasi.
Woman kisses Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Valsad
During a rally in Gujarat's Valsad, Congress president Rahul Gandhi was kissed by a woman on the stage.
AAP disappointed with SC verdict — What Kejriwal said
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today said his government could take legal recourse & appeal against the Supreme Court judgment delivered today on who controls the administration of Delhi.
How Karnataka has swung between BJP and Congress
Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a look at how the BJP, Congress and the JD(S) have performed in the state
Karol Bagh tragedy shows how Delhi hotels flout fire safety rules
According to the Delhi Fire Services, at least 250 hotels and most nursing homes in the national capital are operating in complete violation of fire norms.
Save The Democracy: A show of Opposition’s strength at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar
A host of opposition leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar and CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury attended the rally organi
I wish Modi becomes Prime Minister again: Mulayam
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav Wednesday created a flutter in the Lok Sabha when he said he wished to see Narendra Modi back as prime minister, a sentiment acknowledged by the BJP leader with folded hands.
Elephant rescued from cess pit
An elephant fell into a cess pit at Thekkady in Kerala. The elephant pack had strayed near the cess pit at the boat landing site in the tourist spot. The converter slab gave away when the elephant stepped on it.
Lion Attacks Two In Gujarat Village
Two persons sustained minor injuries after they were attacked by an Asiatic lion which was spotted in coastal Madhavpur village of Porbandar district on Tuesday morning
