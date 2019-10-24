News Video
Haryana elections: These are the final results
With a win of 40 out of the 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana, the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP is ready to stake a claim for the second consecutive term in the state.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: BJP to retain power with Shiv Sena
The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance remains on course to retain, although with a reduced majority in 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.
Sourav Ganguly takes charge as BCCI President
Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly formally took charge as the president of Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) on Oct 23. ëDadaí was elected as BCCI president unopposed. ëPrince of Kolkataí is 39th president of the BCCI.
Trump administration walked a tightrope as the US held first Congressional hearing on Kashmir
In the first US Congressional hearing on India’s removal of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, the Trump administration walked the diplomatic tightrope, telling the US Congress that there is a “humanitarian crisis” in J&K.
Indian Army defuses live Pak mortars in Poonch district, India
The Indian army defused three unexploded mortars that were recently fired by Pakistani troops in Mendhar sector of Poonch district.
Lessons On the Go: in Arunachal Pradesh, an old bus becomes a classroom for kids
In Arunachal Pradesh, where the rate of primary school dropouts is the highest in the country, a disused school bus has been converted into a classroom with heartening results.
Chile on edge as protests over metro fare hike turn violent
The protests in Chile took a violent turn as protesters set fire to vehicles and subway stations forcing the President to announce a state of emergency in the country. At least 12 people were killed in the violence.
Haryana Assembly polls: Over 57% voter turnout recorded
Haryana Assembly Election 2019 Voting Live Updates: The BJP-led by Khattar has set a target of winning 75 seats, while the Congress is hoping to recover from its rout and make a comeback in the state.
Tripura man made fuel by burning single-use plastics
Meet Faizur Rahman. This 47-year old man from Tripura’s Dhalai district claims to have devised a working prototype for recycling single-use plastic waste into natural gas and a hydrocarbon compound, which can be used as locomotive fuel.
BJP’s Nauksham Chowdhury promises education, water and health in Punhana
Though a Hindu face in a Muslim-dominated constituency, Nauksham says she enjoys the support of all communities. #HaryanaElection2019 #NaukshamChaudhary #Punhana
Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera joins Shiv Sena
Bollywood actor Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera joins Shiv Sena. He will take part in campaigning with Aditya Thackeray.
US astronauts make history with first all-female spacewalk
The world’s first female spacewalking team made history high above Earth, floating out of the International Space Station to fix a broken part of the power network.
Watch: Rahul Gandhi plays cricket in Rewari after chopper makes emergency landing
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi played cricket with local boys in Rewari after his chopper made an emergency landing at KLP College earlier today, due to bad weather while returning to Delhi from Mahendragarh after addressing an election rally.
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee is Left-leaning: Piyush Goyal
Speaking on Abhijit Banerjee, Union Minister Piyush Goyal congratulated him for his Nobel, but added that India has rejected his left ideas.
In Ranthambore, tigers fight to protect their territory
Tigers were seen fighting over their territory in Rajasthan's Ranthambore.
Ayodhya case: Highlights of arguments in Supreme Court | Ram Mandir Issue
The SC has to rule on appeals against the verdict of the Allahabad HC which ordered a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acres between the Nirmohi Akhara sect, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board and Ramlalla Virajman.
Raghuram Rajan vs Nirmala Sitharaman vs Manmohan Singh | Arguments on India’s economic slowdown
After former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan criticized Modi government's majoritarian regime at his lecture in Brown University, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman countered Rajan's statement. Sitharaman's argument was commented on by Manmohan Singh.
Not against Savarkar but his Hindutva ideology: Manmohan Singh
The former prime minister’s statements come two days after the Congress hit out at the BJP for its elections manifesto that promised Bharat Ratna for Savarkar.
Manmohan Singh: ‘Needs correct diagnosis, before fixing the economy’
Former PM also said that he won't comment on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement targeting his government.
Top election candidates in Haryana | Haryana Elections 2019
Haryana to vote on October 21, results three days later
