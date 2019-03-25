LS polls: Mehbooba Mufti to contest elections from Anantnag

News Video
PM Modi biopic producer clarifies music credits given Javed Akhtar
Sandip Ssingh said, “I grew up hearing Javed Akhtar sir’s songs, I wanted to keep one of his songs in the movie; I spoke to T-series’ Bhushan Kumar, he agreed to it. I don't know if he was informed about it, it’s the music company’s job.”
Every action has equal and opposite reaction: Shatrughan Sinha on LK Advani
Shatrughan Sinha said, “Lal Krishna Advani ji is like father figure in BJP. He is most respected and most revered leader. Whatever is happening with him is really unfair and unacceptable.
Meet PM Modi’s lookalike who surprised people at BJP headquartes in Delhi
A lookalike of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the BJP central office in Delhi on Saturday. He shared his good wishes for the party with the workers for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls
Admirers persuaded me to contest election, says HD Devegowda
Former PM and President of JD(S) HD Devegowda said that he had no intention of contesting Lok Sabha 2019 elections. The persuasion of several admirers not only from Karnataka, but from outside Karnataka also, made me contest the elections.
Raise my voice for things that are in favour of the country: Shatrughan Sinha
Shatrughan Sinha said, “I consider the things that are in favour of the country; I raise my voice for that. I always talk about farmers, youth, employment, GST, demonetisation etc. I have no fear to tell the truth publically.”
Birthdays are like just another day for me: Kangana Ranaut
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut celebrated her 31st birthday on Saturday. Speaking to media, she said, “We are having a small dinner with friends on my birthday. For me birthdays are like just another day as I don’t take it in a special manner.”
LS polls 2019: Locals in Meerut threaten to press NOTA against BJP MP Rajendra Agrawal
Locals of Sisoli village in Meerut district held a mahapanchayat to protest against the selection of Rajendra Agrawal as BJP’s candidate for the Meerut constituency and threatened to press the NOTA button if the party doesn’t take back his candidacy.
64th Filmfare Awards: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor emerge top winners
Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor came out as top winners at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in ‘Raazi’ and ‘Sanju’, respectively. Ranbir won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) whereas Alia won Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female).
LS polls: Mehbooba Mufti to contest elections from Anantnag
Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti announced that she will contest election from Anantnag Parliamentray constituency. "Our party is the largest party in the state. I will be contesting from Anantnag parliamentary constituency,"
Rahul Gandhi’s property went up from Rs 55 lakh in 2004 to Rs 9 crore in 2014: RS Prasad
“Rahul Gandhi is an MP and he is earning his salary. If we look at his election affidavit in 2004, he had declared his property and he had total of Rs 55 lakh 38 thousand and 123 rupees, which increased to 2 crore in 2009 and to 9 crore in 2014.”
Haryana: Toddler rescued from borewell in Hisar after 2 days
A one-and-a-half year old boy who had fallen into a 60-feet deep borewell in Balsamand village of Hisar district on Wednesday was rescued Friday after a 48-hour long operation.
Rahul Gandhi must apologise to the nation for Pitroda’s ‘deplorable’ statement: Piyush Goyal
Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday slammed the Congress party and said that Rahul Gandhi must apologise to the nation for his close aide Sam Pitroda’s ‘deplorable’ comment on the Balakot air strike by Indian Air Force (IAF).
Unfortunate that such people are ideologues of a political party: Arun Jaitley on Sam Pitroda’s remark
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley commented on Sam Pitroda's Balakot air strike remark
LS polls: Prakash Raj files nomination from Bengaluru Central
Actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj on Friday visited a Dargah and offered prayers before filing his nominations papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.
Not talking on party’s behalf, speaking as citizen: Sam Pitroda on Balakot air strike remark
Congress leader Sam Pitroda clarified his remarks saying, “I just said as a citizen I am entitled to know what happened. I am not talking on behalf of party, just speaking as a citizen. I have right to know, what is wrong in it?”
Gautam Gambhir joins BJP, begins political innings
After much speculation, ex-cricketer Gautam Gambhir joined the BJP Friday in the presence of several Union ministers. Gambhir, speaking to the media, said he joined the party because he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
BJP releases first list of Lok Sabha candidates
The BJP released the first list of candidates for the upcoming LS elections. PM Modi will contest from Varanasi while Amit Shah will contest from veteran LK Advani's Gandhinagar constituency.
Nirav Modi’s arrest is an event: Sam Pitroda
Indian Overseas Congress Chief Sam Pitroda called the arrest of diamantaire Nirav Modi in London ‘an event’.
Sam Pitroda questions death toll in Balakot air strike
“I would like to know more as I have read in New York Times and other newspapers, what did we really attack, we really killed 300 people.” Sam Pitroda said.
BJP workers wash Lal Bahadur Shastri’s idol with Gangajal after Priyanka Gandhi’s tribute
Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on third day of her boat campaign garlanded the idol of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. Soon after she left, BJP workers washed the idol with Gangajal.
Advertising