LS polls: Made my party ‘tension free’ by hanging my boots, says Sumitra Mahajan Indore (Madhya Pradesh) Lok Sabha speaker and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader Sumitra Mahajan on Friday declared that she will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and added that she has made her party “tension free” which according to her was too “hesitant” to ask her about the same. Mahajan also said that […]

Advertising