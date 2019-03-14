News Video
Long duty hours, no week off: The story of real Chowkidars
Ever Since Narendra Modi came to power, he has claimed himself to be a 'Chowkidar' or a watchman for the country. As the buzz around this word grows louder, The Indian Express tried to find out how does a 'Real Chowkidar' survive on the ground.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here’s when you will vote
With the Election Commission announcing dates to the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections beginning in April, here's where you can check when you will have to go out and vote.
Facebook, Instagram down worldwide
Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday suffered a major global outage as many people were unable to access it on their phones or desktop. It has also been reported that Facebook’s messenger app also went down along with Facebook-owned Instagram.
China blocks India’s bid to designate Masood Azhar as global terrorist by UNSC
China once again blocked India’s attempt to designate Pakistan based-terrorist group JeM's chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist in the United Nations Security Council 1267 list. China has blocked India’s bid for the fourth time.
Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar in hospital
Congress general secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Meerut.
Priya Dutt gets Congress ticket for Mumbai North-Central
Priya Dutt said that she will be fighting the elections for the future of her children. “I believe this is a fight to save our democracy and our constitution and whoever wants that our country should progress with integrity must work for the country.
Requested EC to take action against Rahul Gandhi for violating MCC: Prasad
BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad said the party has complained to the EC about Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unverified allegations” against PM Narendra Modi.
Priyanka Gandhi targets PM Modi in first election speech
Addressing her first rally in the home state of Narendra Modi after assuming charge as Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday took a veiled dig at the Prime Minister.
Rajnath Singh chairs BJP’s Election Manifesto Committee Meeting
The election manifesto committee meeting of BJP was chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today. Various Union Ministers and state leaders were present.
UK begins trial of debit cards with built-in fingerprint sensor
A new type of payment card that allows for biometric based payment authentication is being tested by a British bank. The new NFC payment card allows users to make contactless payments without needing to input a pin or offer a signature.
Rahul Gandhi arrives in Gujarat for CWC meeting
The Congress Working Committee will meet today in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where it will sound the poll bugle. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sonia Gandhi have arrived for the meeting.
Meet India’s oldest voter Shyam Negi
102-year-old Shyam Saran Negi is all set to vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He feels proud that he has voted in every general election since 1951. The voting for four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh will be held on May 19.
CWC meeting: Rahul Gandhi holds prayer meeting in Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati
The Congress party is all set to start its campaign in the prime minister’s home state with a bang by holding its Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting at the Sardar Patel Memorial in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
Tibetans protest in Delhi on anniversary of 1959 uprising
A few thousand protesters gathered in Delhi to mark the 60th anniversary of the 1959 uprising against Chinese rule in Tibet.
DMDK joins AIADMK-BJP-PMK alliance in Tamil Nadu, to contest 4 seats
AIADMK on Sunday announced DMDK as its partner for the LS elections, and the latter will contest 4 seats in TN. The announcement was made by Deputy CM O Paneerselvam in a press conference where DMDK chief Vijayakanth and CM K Palinaswami.
3 die after car catches fire near Yamuna Bank Depot in Delhi
A woman and her two daughters were burnt to death after the car they were travelling in caught fire on a flyover near Yamuna Bank Depot in Delhi. Reason of the unfortunate incident is said to be the CNG cylinder in car which caught fire.
Lok Sabha polls: Finalisation on seat-sharing by Congress, JD(S) not settled yet, says HD Deve Gowda
While speaking to ANI on Lok Sabha Elections 2019, HD Deve Gowda said, The finalisation on seat-sharing by Congress and JD(S) not yet settled. But after the notification, I think Congress president Rahul Gandhi will finalise within 2-3 days.”
Election Commission announces full schedule of Lok Sabha 2019 polls
Odisha CM announces 33% reservation for women in allocation of BJD Lok Sabha tickets
Odisha CM and BJD president Naveen Patnaik announced 33% reservation for women in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. He was addressing an election rally in Kendrapara
