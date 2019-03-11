News Video
DMDK joins AIADMK-BJP-PMK alliance in Tamil Nadu, to contest 4 seats
AIADMK on Sunday announced DMDK as its partner for the LS elections, and the latter will contest 4 seats in TN. The announcement was made by Deputy CM O Paneerselvam in a press conference where DMDK chief Vijayakanth and CM K Palinaswami.
3 die after car catches fire near Yamuna Bank Depot in Delhi
A woman and her two daughters were burnt to death after the car they were travelling in caught fire on a flyover near Yamuna Bank Depot in Delhi. Reason of the unfortunate incident is said to be the CNG cylinder in car which caught fire.
Lok Sabha polls: Finalisation on seat-sharing by Congress, JD(S) not settled yet, says HD Deve Gowda
While speaking to ANI on Lok Sabha Elections 2019, HD Deve Gowda said, The finalisation on seat-sharing by Congress and JD(S) not yet settled. But after the notification, I think Congress president Rahul Gandhi will finalise within 2-3 days.”
Election Commission announces full schedule of Lok Sabha 2019 polls
Odisha CM announces 33% reservation for women in allocation of BJD Lok Sabha tickets
Odisha CM and BJD president Naveen Patnaik announced 33% reservation for women in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. He was addressing an election rally in Kendrapara
Assam Hooch Tragedy: What led to more than 150 deaths
More than 150 people died after alcohol poisoning in Assam in February. As many couples died in the hooch tragedy, it has left behind 41 orphans with no one to look after them.
Rafale file ‘stolen’: Prosecute PM, says Rahul, BJP hits back
A day after the Attorney General told the Supreme Court that documents related to the Rafale fighter jet deal were “stolen” from the Defence Ministry, Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi has called for a probe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi
TDP approaches Guntur police over data theft case
A delegation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders on Wednesday met Guntur Superintendent of Police (SP) over IT raids in Hyderabad on a firm that developed TDP’s Sevamitra app amid allegations of data theft.
BJP lawmakers exchange blows after an argument
BJP MP Sharad Tripathi and BJP MLA Rakesh Singh exchanged blows after an argument broke out over the placement of names on a foundation stone of a project in Uttar Pradesh.
We’ve made EVMs a football, it’s you & I who’re voting: CEC Sunil Arora
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said, “Commission had discussions with J&K Chief Secretary, DGP, Union Home Secretary and all political parties. We will consider everything and inform about the decision at a press conference in Delhi.”
Party is bigger than country for Congress: AAP’s Gopal Rai
Labour & Employment Minister Gopal Rai said, “Congress' final announcement shows that it is hell bent on helping BJP, it seems for them party is bigger than the country. Could it be that Congress has made an unofficial alliance with the BJP?”
No alliance with AAP in Delhi, announces Sheila Dikshit
Delhi former chief minister Sheila Dikshit on Tuesday announced that there will be no alliance between Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
I’ve decided to quit politics under tremendous pressure, will not join any other party: BJD MP Tathagata Satpathy
While speaking to ANI on his decision to quit active politics, Tathagata Satpathy said, “I have decided to quit active politics under tremendous pressure from my son, to focus on journalism. Won’t change my opinion, will not join any other party.”
Protest against 13-point roster system: What is it all about
The 13-point roster system takes each department of a university as a unit...and implements the recruitment and reservation policy for teachers keeping the department as a unit.
Delhi residents form a human chain for India-Pakistan peace
Groups of citizens, social activists, artists and students, under the banner of 'Citizens Against War,' came together to rally for peace between India and Pakistan on 4th March. The members of the group formed a human chain at Jantar Mantar in ND.
We hit terror targets, can’t count casualties: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa
Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said, when the IAF plans to hit the target, they hit the target, otherwise why would Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan have responded, if we dropped bombs in the jungles why would he respond.
President Kovind presents ‘President Colours’ to Air Force Station, Hakimpet and 5 Base Repair Depot
President Ram Nath Kovind presented ‘President Colours’ in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Monday. He presented it to Air Force Station, Hakimpet and 5 Base Repair Depot. The event was held at Sulur Air Force Station.
Opposition brought a smile to Pakistan’s face by questioning airstrike: Amit Shah
Surat (Gujarat), Mar 03 (ANI): While addressing a public rally in Gujarat’s Surat city today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah spoke on the Indian Air Force (IAF) air strikes.
Smriti Irani worked more than the person who actually won in Amethi: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched several development projects in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi today. While addressing a public rally in Amethi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “We might have lost election here but we won your hearts.
There must be difference between terrorists, extremists & political parties: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik
Governor of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Satya Pal Malik today requested political parties to maintain the right conduct and said that there must be a difference between terrorists, extremists and political parties.
