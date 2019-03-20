Lok Sabha polls: Farooq Abdullah to contest from Srinagar Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah announced on NC-Congress alliance. During media interaction, Abdullah said, “Jammu and Udhampur will be contested by Congress, I will contest from Srinagar and there will be a friendly contest between NC and Congress in Anantnag and Baramulla. We are also discussing the […]

