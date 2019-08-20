Khayyam: Star composer of Umrao Jaan and Kabhi Kabhie passes away

News Video
Which countries’ passports are the most powerful
The Henley Passport Index ranks passports based on the number of countries a holder can go to without a visa or the number of countries a holder can go to where they can obtain a visa, visitor’s permit, or electronic travel authority upon arrival.
Heavy rainfall cause havoc in Karnataka
The number of flood-hit talukas across 17 districts of the Karnataka had risen to 86 in August 2019.
Most Powerful Militaries in the World
Global Fire Power Index assesses the military strengths of countries across the world. Countries are evaluated on manpower, budget, weapons and location. Armed forces of the US are considered the most powerful.
Reliance JioFiber launches September 5: Price, offers, speeds and everything else
Reliance's JioFiber service, which will bring high-speed broadband to homes, is officially ready for commercial roll-out.
Downgrading Indo-Pak ties: What this means?
A day after Parliament ratified the government’s decision to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories, Pakistan Wednesday announced it was downgrading diplomatic relations with India.
Sushma Swaraj | From Skilful Orator To People’s Foreign Minister
Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj who passed away late Tuesday night. Swaraj suffered a cardiac arrest last night and had to be admitted to AIIMS Delhi, where she was declared dead.
Kashmir loses special status | What are the legal hurdle
The government sought to dilute the special status to Jammu and Kashmir guaranteed under Article 370 of the Constitution without scrapping the provision.
Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah on Article 370, 35A
Former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah speak on Jammu and Kashmir special status
Congress, CPM condemns scrapping of Article 370
Ghulab Nabi Azad said, Jammu and Kashmir, the head of India has been chopped of by the government chopped. Chidambaram said, "People of India must wake up to the grave danger.
What did Amit Shah say on Article 370 in the Parliament
Home Minister Amit Shah said the present state of Jammu and Kashmir will be divided into two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.
Explained: How Article 370 was scrapped
Article 370 of the Indian Constitution permits the state of Jammu and Kashmir to draft its own Constitution.
Article 370 scrapped | What does it mean
The government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
What is Institute of Eminence? Which institutes made the list?
The IoE project for internationalisation of Indian campuses and creating world-class universities was announced by the HRD Ministry in 2017. Institutes selected for IoE include IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, Delhi University among others.
Chandrayaan 2 sends images of Earth
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released the first set of images of earth captured by Chandrayaan-2 from outer space.
Call him Sachin TendulCAR
Sachin Tendulkar shared a video narrating his "thrilling experience" with the driverless parking. Sachin is a big petrolhead.
VG Siddhartha: From a coffee planters son to a coffee czar
The sudden demise of coffee czar Ganagaiah Veerappa Siddhartha Hegde, founder-chairman of Amalgamated Bean Coffee (ABC) has left a deep void among the coffee-growing communities of Chikkamagaluru.
Rajya Sabha passes UAPA Amendment Bill
The UAPA Bill is an anti-terror legislation that seeks to designate an individual as a “terrorist”. The Rajya Sabha passed it with 147 votes in favour and 42 against it.
What changes will the new medical bill bring?
Once the NMC Bill is enacted, the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956, will stand repealed. The Bill provides for just one medical entrance test across the country.
Heavy rainfall lashes Vadodara
A Staggering 499 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 8 am Thursday and a swollen Vishwamitri river left nearly 90 percent of Vadodara inundated. The city was marooned as flight operations were suspended.
