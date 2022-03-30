BJP Youth Wing Activists ‘Attack’ Kejriwal’s Residence, Damage Property

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) allegedly vandalised property outside the house of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday. Terming it as a “premeditated conspiracy”, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that since the BJP has failed to defeat Arvind Kejriwal, they were “trying to kill him.”