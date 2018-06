Updated: February 24, 2016 10:58:00 am



New Delhi, Feb 24 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) registrar Bhupender Zutshi on Wednesday said the varsity faculty and students want a wider committee, so the vice-chancellor has approved formation of new committee. Zutshi added that he wants the eight students to face the enquiry committee and speak whatever they want to. However, they have tried to include members of minority in the community.