J&K Govt Data Shows Firing Across LoC Has Limited Impact, Fails To Deter Pakistan

Updated: July 3, 2017 11:47:57 am

FIRING ACROSS the Line of Control (LoC) has escalated dramatically since India’s strikes on jihadist training camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in September. The data received by Indian Express suggests that the policy of “massive retaliation” for cross-border firing set in place in 2014 is failing to deter the Pakistan Army from harrying Indian counter-infiltration defences on the LoC. The data, compiled by the J&K government, shows that there have been 124 exchanges of fire from January to June 21, 2017 — all but 11 along the LoC and international border in the Jammu sector, under the control of the Nagrota-based XVI Corps.