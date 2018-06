Updated: March 20, 2017 1:25:02 pm

The deadlock between the Haryana government and Jat agitation leaders continued Friday with the state government expressing hope that Jats would suspend their ongoing agitation and the latter announcing they would continue their stir and vowing to enter New Delhi on their tractor-trolleys on March 20. Through the day, contradictory claims were made by the government at media briefings at three different places.