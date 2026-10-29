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Jamia Students Continue Hunger Strike, Protests As Admin Builds Wall, Cuts Water & Power

On the 17th day of student protests at Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, security measures have further intensified. Following alleged acts of vandalism, the university administration has begun sealing Gate No. 10 by building a brick wall in its ...

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BJP Rallies In Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, Traders Cite Concerns Regarding Business
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