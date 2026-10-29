Jamia Students Continue Hunger Strike, Protests As Admin Builds Wall, Cuts Water & Power

Maharashtra’s Growing Unrest: SIR, MPSC Protests and the Anger Over Jobs, Elections & Governance
‘The Fear Has Gone Away’: CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka On October 10 Jantar Mantar Protest
CJP’s Dipke Launches Sharp Attack on CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Fadnavis Over Protest Restrictions
NCERT’s New Class 9 History Book: What Has Changed In The Way Medieval India Is Taught?
Bengal Governor RN Ravi Dissolves Mamata - Led West Bengal Assembly
Pune Shocker: 3 Year Old Raped & Murdered in Nasrapur| Protests Block Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway
Delhi Fire Tragedy: 9 Dead, Over 10 Rescued in Massive Vivek Vihar Blaze| East Delhi Accident
Trump Warns Iran: Strikes Could Resume Anytime |Iran war update