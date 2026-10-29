Jamia Students Continue Hunger Strike, Protests As Admin Builds Wall, Cuts Water & Power

On the 17th day of student protests at Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, security measures have further intensified. Following alleged acts of vandalism, the university administration has begun sealing Gate No. 10 by building a brick wall in its ... Read More place. A heavy deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Delhi Police personnel remains stationed around the campus gates and adjacent roads. Meanwhile, students continue their indefinite hunger strike, citing unresolved demands, lack of administrative dialogue, and challenges regarding basic amenities such as water, electricity, food, and medical supplies. Protesting students also claim that while the administration permits them to leave the campus, re-entry is being restricted. Watch