INX Media Case: Karti Chidambaram Appears Before ED

News Video
Deeply Pained, Concerned About Congress Party: Salman Khurshid
Salman Khurshid, a former External Affairs Minister, said he was not happy with the temporary arrangement put in place by the party by appointing Sonia Gandhi as the interim president.
Arun Govil interview – ‘Was rejected in Ramayan audition for Ram’
In a candid conversation with indianexpress.com, Arun Govil, who will be next seen in the play 'The Legend of Ram', talks about his Bollywood journey, the success of Ramayan, and what he feels about hatred being spread in the name of Ram.
Mumbai’s Aarey forest protests: What you should know about
'Save Aarey' protests have been engulfing in Mumbai to save the green cover in Mumbai's Aarey, which has been designated for construction of Metro Line 3 rake depot.
Rahul Gandhi on FIR against writers who wrote letters to PM against mob-lynching
Former Congress President spoke about the FIRs filed against 48 writers who wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their letter was about the continuous incidents of mob-lynchings.
RBI Governor Gives an Economic Overview, Revises GDP to 6.1 %
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das gave the economic overview of the country. The real GDP growth for 2019-20 revised from 6.9% to 6.1%.
Rahul Gandhi on economy, unemployment and MNREGA
In his address to the media in his constituency Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the economic situation of the country and rising unemployment.
Monument of garbage: This dump yard will soon surpass height of Taj Mahal
On the fifth anniversary of Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, we take you to one of India's largest landfills in Ghazipur, Delhi. The landfill is so tall that its height is soon stipulated to surpass the height of Taj Mahal.
Meet the man with an amazing collection of Gandhi memorabilia | Gandhi Jayanti
According to Kishore Jhunjhunwala's own estimates, he has more than 10,000 items that can be classified into more than 100 categories of collectables and memorabilia.
Bihar flood: Death toll reaches 27, Patna badly affected; IMD predicts more rain
Battered by heavy rainfall for the past 48 hours in 3 districts of Bihar, at least 27 people have died in the state due to mishaps caused by the downpour.
IE 100: These are India’s 10 most powerful people in 2019
Among the 10 most powerful people in the list, the only ones outside the BJP-RSS constellation are outgoing Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.
IE100: The list of most powerful Indians in 2019
Among the 10 most powerful people in the list, the only ones outside the BJP-RSS constellation are outgoing Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.
Heavy rains leave 13 dead in Bihar, schools shut in Patna
Incessant rainfall in Bihar has killed at least 13 people and flooded several areas of the state.
Wave of NRC panic across Bengal
There's a wave of panic across West Bengal fuelled by political rhetoric and rumours that the National Register for Citizens (NRC), which is being implemented in neighbouring Assam, will come to West Bengal, too.
India exercises Right to Reply after Imran Khan’s address at UNGA
After Pakistani PM Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue in his address to the UN General Assembly, India exercised its Right to Reply to give a response to Khan's remarks on Kashmir.
At UNGA, Imran Khan raises Kashmir, targets Narendra Modi
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue and lashed out at Indian PM Narendra Modi and RSS in his address at the United Nations General Assembly.
Modi’s address at UN General Assembly: PM speaks on terrorism and global warming
While addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described terrorism as one of the biggest challenges before humanity. PM Modi also spoke about India's contribution to UN Peacekeeping forces.
CA Students protest against evaluation process of ICAI’s CA examinations
Students from several parts of the country thronged the national capital on 23 September demanding reevaluation in the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA examinations.
Donald Trump: Heard a very aggressive statement from India
“I am always ready to help. But it depends on both these gentlemen. I am ready, willing and able. If both want it, then I will do it,” Trump offered to negotiate between India, Pakistan on the Kashmir issue again.
Modi shows India’s diversity ‘Everything is fine’ in 8 languages
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said 'Everything is fine' in eight Indian languages. He said that his response to 'Howdy Modi' is 'everything is fine'. Howdy Modi event was attended by US President Donald Trump as well.
Advertising