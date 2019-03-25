News Video
Rahul Gandhi holds CWC meeting in Delhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with former PM Manmohan Singh and other leaders held Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at the party headquarters in the national capital on Monday.
If I had not made Allahabad-Varanasi waterway, how could Priyanka Gandhi have travelled: Nitin Gadkari
Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari talked about the developments that have been done by BJP.
Fire breaks out at Mumbai’s Byculla vegetable market, 5 fire tenders on spot
A major fire broke out at Mumbai’s Byculla vegetable market. Five fire tenders were on spot to douse the flames. There are no reports of casualties or injuries. More details are awaited.
Rafale will ensure deterrence of our air defence: IAF Chief
IAF's Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa addressed the mediapersons about Rafale fighter jets, soon after the induction ceremony of heavy lift Chinook helicopters.
Induction ceremony of Chinook helicopters at Air Force Station 12 wing in Chandigarh
Indian Air Force today will induct the first unit of four Chinook helicopters at Air Force Station 12 Wing, in Chandigarh. Chinook is a heavy lift, tandem rotor helicopter which serves armed forces of 19 countries.
LS polls: UP CM Yogi, Hema Malini offers prayers at a temple
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Mathura Hema Malini offered prayers at Banke Bihari Temple on Monday. The leaders visited the temple before Malini filed her nominations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
LS polls: Never expected that Devegowda ji will contest from Tumkur constituency: G Parameshwara
Deputy CM G Parameshwara said, “Tumkur was not given to JD(S) but the party high command decided to give it. We never expected that Devegowda ji will contest from Tumkur. Now, that he has decided to contest, naturally we will support him.”
PM Modi biopic producer clarifies music credits given Javed Akhtar
Sandip Ssingh said, “I grew up hearing Javed Akhtar sir’s songs, I wanted to keep one of his songs in the movie; I spoke to T-series’ Bhushan Kumar, he agreed to it. I don't know if he was informed about it, it’s the music company’s job.”
Every action has equal and opposite reaction: Shatrughan Sinha on LK Advani
Shatrughan Sinha said, “Lal Krishna Advani ji is like father figure in BJP. He is most respected and most revered leader. Whatever is happening with him is really unfair and unacceptable.
Meet PM Modi’s lookalike who surprised people at BJP headquartes in Delhi
A lookalike of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the BJP central office in Delhi on Saturday. He shared his good wishes for the party with the workers for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls
Admirers persuaded me to contest election, says HD Devegowda
Former PM and President of JD(S) HD Devegowda said that he had no intention of contesting Lok Sabha 2019 elections. The persuasion of several admirers not only from Karnataka, but from outside Karnataka also, made me contest the elections.
Raise my voice for things that are in favour of the country: Shatrughan Sinha
Shatrughan Sinha said, “I consider the things that are in favour of the country; I raise my voice for that. I always talk about farmers, youth, employment, GST, demonetisation etc. I have no fear to tell the truth publically.”
Birthdays are like just another day for me: Kangana Ranaut
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut celebrated her 31st birthday on Saturday. Speaking to media, she said, “We are having a small dinner with friends on my birthday. For me birthdays are like just another day as I don’t take it in a special manner.”
LS polls 2019: Locals in Meerut threaten to press NOTA against BJP MP Rajendra Agrawal
Locals of Sisoli village in Meerut district held a mahapanchayat to protest against the selection of Rajendra Agrawal as BJP’s candidate for the Meerut constituency and threatened to press the NOTA button if the party doesn’t take back his candidacy.
64th Filmfare Awards: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor emerge top winners
Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor came out as top winners at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in ‘Raazi’ and ‘Sanju’, respectively. Ranbir won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) whereas Alia won Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female).
LS polls: Mehbooba Mufti to contest elections from Anantnag
Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti announced that she will contest election from Anantnag Parliamentray constituency. "Our party is the largest party in the state. I will be contesting from Anantnag parliamentary constituency,"
Rahul Gandhi’s property went up from Rs 55 lakh in 2004 to Rs 9 crore in 2014: RS Prasad
“Rahul Gandhi is an MP and he is earning his salary. If we look at his election affidavit in 2004, he had declared his property and he had total of Rs 55 lakh 38 thousand and 123 rupees, which increased to 2 crore in 2009 and to 9 crore in 2014.”
Haryana: Toddler rescued from borewell in Hisar after 2 days
A one-and-a-half year old boy who had fallen into a 60-feet deep borewell in Balsamand village of Hisar district on Wednesday was rescued Friday after a 48-hour long operation.
Rahul Gandhi must apologise to the nation for Pitroda’s ‘deplorable’ statement: Piyush Goyal
Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday slammed the Congress party and said that Rahul Gandhi must apologise to the nation for his close aide Sam Pitroda’s ‘deplorable’ comment on the Balakot air strike by Indian Air Force (IAF).
Unfortunate that such people are ideologues of a political party: Arun Jaitley on Sam Pitroda’s remark
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley commented on Sam Pitroda's Balakot air strike remark
Advertising