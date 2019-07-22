In USA, Imran Khan greeted by largest gathering of Pak-Americans

News Video
Eliminate those who have looted Kashmir: Satya Pal Malik urges J&K youth to drop guns
During a speech in Kargil, J&K gorvernor, Satya Pal Malik urged the youth in Kashmir to drop guns.
Colonel V N Thapar on his Kargil martyr son’s demise
Captain Vijayant Thapar, was shot in the head on June 29, 1999 during the Kargil War’s Knoll assault, the Thapars still feel the “vacuum” of his loss.
Congo: WHO declares Ebola outbreak a global health emergency
Wednesday's declaration was sparked by confirmation of a case in Goma, a Congo city of more than two million people on the border with Rwanda.
Abandoned wives demand law against fraud NRI husbands
Activists and civil societies have slammed the government for turning a blind eye towards cases of NRI-abandoned wives. Many are still waiting for the bill, that offers them a ray of hope for the distressed women facing harassment in marriage.
Many casualties in arson attack at Japan studio
A fire broke out in a famous animation studio in Kyoto after a suspect spread an unidentified liquid that set off the blaze. Police are investigating the man on suspicion of arson.
Review Jadhav death order: ICJ tells Pakistan
In a massive victory for India, the International Court of Justice has granted consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav and directed Pakistan to review and reconsider the conviction and sentence of Jadhav. Pakistan’s judge was the lone dissenter.
JuD chief Hafiz Saeed arrested
The arrest was made when Saeed was travelling to Gujranwala from Lahore to appear before an anti-terrorism court. The Mumbai 26/11 mastermind has been moved to an undisclosed location.
Fearing NRC deadline, Assam flood victims refuse to be rescued
In minority-dominated areas of Assam, home and land are tangible markers of identity in a state that is days away from the July 31 deadline for publication of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Additional block of Supreme Court inaugurated today
President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday inaugurated the newly-constructed annex of the Supreme Court. The additional block was built in order to cope up with the space constraints in the old court building.
What is a lunar eclipse? Is it safe to view it with naked eye?
During a lunar eclipse, the Earth comes between the path of the Moon and the Sun and casts a shadow on its satellite.
Pakistan reopens airspace; how this will impact Indian airlines
Pakistan reopens its airspace: Indian carriers together lost over Rs 550 crore due to the restrictions that had resulted in longer flight times and higher fuel burns. A chunk of this was for flag carrier Air India which lost Rs 491 crore till July 2.
North Bihar reels under severe flood, 4 dead, over 18 lakh affected
Heavy floods have ravaged Bihar, where four people have lost their lives and over 18 lakh have been affected. North Bihar districts of Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, Madhubani, Araria, Darbhanga, Supaul and Kishanganj are hit worst.
ISRO’s mission Chandrayaan-2 suspended
Chandrayaan-2 was GSLV Mk-III's biggest and the most keenly-awaited launch. But it will now have to wait.
Darjeeling toy train’s heritage tag under threat, UNESCO to send team
As per UNESCO guidelines, Reactive Monitoring teams are sent in when a World Heritage Site is in danger and may require to be removed from the prestigious global list.
How to file ITR; list of documents needed
Income tax return filing is mandatory if gross total income (before allowing deductions under section 80C to 80U) exceeds Rs 2,50,000 in a financial year.
India, Pakistan meet at Wagah border to discuss Kartarpur corridor
The meeting comes amid differences between the two sides over a range of issues, including a bridge at Zero Line on the Indo-Pak border at Dera Baba Nanak. So far, three rounds of technical-level discussions have been held.
Assam floods: Over 8 lakh people affected, Army called in
The Army was deployed in Assam as the flood situation in the state worsened, affecting nearly 8.7 lakh people across 21 districts.
What has led to lowering of tensions along Sino-Indian border
Tensions on the Sino-Indian border, which snowballed into a crisis at Doklam in 2017, have come down dramatically after the informal summit between the leaders of the two countries at Wuhan in April 2018.
These kids run a bank and they are saving big
The bank is run by the children and for the children. Over 5000 children in India have opened their accounts and managed to save over Rs 15,00,000.
Advertising