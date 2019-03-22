News Video
Clashes erupt ahead of Priyanka Gandhi’s programme with Congress workers in Varanasi
A clash erupted among BJP and Congress workers on Wednesday ahead of Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi’s meeting with Congress workers in Varanasi.
Ram Mandir, Babri Masjid litigants celebrate Holi together in Ayodhya
On the occasion of Holi, the litigants of the disputed Ram Mandir and Babri Masjid celebrated the festival of colours together in Ayodhya. During the occasion, Hindus and Muslims could be seen putting colors on each other.
If people work for my Lok Sabha campaign, it will affect other constituencies: Mayawati
BSP chief Mayawati announced today that she would not be contesting for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi arrested in London
The ED said that Nirav Modi has been arrested in London, and would be produced in Westminster Court later. On Monday, a London court issued an arrest warrant against Nirav Modi, who is wanted in India for an alleged loan default case.
People from all parts of country celebrate ‘Holika Dahan’
People from all parts of the country today celebrated Holi eve by burning ‘Holika’, a day deemed auspicious to break away from the evil and share happy moments with everyone.
BSF jawans sing and dance to celebrate ‘Holika Dahan’ in Amritsar
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel today celebrated ‘Holika Dahan’ in Amritsar. The jawans celebrated the occasion by burning the Holika and dancing around it. The entire country is in festive mood as people gear up to play the festival of colors.
BJP holds discussion on LS seats in UP, WB at CEC meeting
PM Modi along with Amit Shah held a CEC meeting at the party’s headquarters on Wednesday. All prominent leaders were present during the meeting.
Samjhauta blast: NIA court acquits all four accused in case
A Special National Investigation Agency court in Panchkula acquitted all four accused – Swami Aseemanand, Lokesh Sharma, Kamal Chauhan and Rajinder Chaudhary in the 2007 Samjhauta Express blast case.
Car catches fire, Hyderabad businessman dies in mishap in Ethiopia
A Hyderabad-based businessman, P Venkata Shashidhar, has died in Ethiopia. The incident took place when the car in which he was travelling went up in flames. The 60-year-old man had gone to Ethiopia in February and was to return home on March 26.
Holika Dahan: People walk on burning embers in Surat
India has its own diversity when it comes to celebrating Holi traditions in the country. The state of Gujarat is known to have traditional bonfires that had people walk barefoot on the burning embers.
3 CRPF jawans dead, 1 injured in incident of fratricide in J&K’s Udhampur
Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel of the 187th battalion were shot dead by another jawan at battalion’s headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur on Wednesday.
Missing man’s body found buried from house in North West Delhi
A body buried in a house in North West Delhi was unearthed on Wednesday by Delhi Police. This incident took place in Swaroop Nagar area of the national capital. The deceased was reportedly missing since last few days.
Toddler falls into 60-feet borewell in Haryana’s Hisar, rescue operation on
A toddler fell into a 60-foot deep borewell in Hisar district of Haryana. Authorities have started the rescue operation to evacuate the child.
Dharwad building collapse: Death toll rises to 3, 52 rescued
The death toll rose to 3 on Wednesday morning in Karnataka’s Dharwad building collapse that took place on Tuesday. Search and rescue operation is still underway to rescue people who are trapped.
Will not allow Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to be passed: Rahul Gandhi
While addressing a public meeting at Manipur’s Imphal Congress President Rahul Gandhi said, “I am committing to you here that the Congress will defend your culture and history.
Now shop directly on Instagram
Instagram is addictive and its parent, Facebook, is looking at ways to ensure you stay hooked for even longer. The photo and video sharing service is exploring a new tool that will allow you to shop products you drool over while scrolling.
Prayagraj celebrates Holi festival with ‘Hathoda baraat’
A hammer procession, 'Hathoda baraat' was taken out in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. This procession is held every year ahead of the Holi festival. Locals of Prayagraj take out a hammer procession.
People celebrate Holi at Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan
People of Vrindavan celebrated festival of colours in full swing at Bankey Bihari Temple on the auspicious day of Holika Dahan or Choti Holi. They gathered at the temple, which is dedicated to Lord Krishna.
