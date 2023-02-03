Budget Session: Ruckus In Parliament As Opposition Demands Discussion On Adani Group
“PM Modi Effective Leader; Rival Party’s Blind” Ramdas Athawale’s Poetic Jibe At Opposition
“Money Of Hard Working Indians…” Opposition Demand JPC Or CJI-Monitored Probe Into Adani Group
Congress Supporters Greet Rahul Gandhi As He Returns To Delhi After Completion Of Bharat Jodo Yatra
“Happy Day Or Sad I Go To…”: Shah Rukh Khan On His ‘Favourite’ Place
“Snowball Fights, Hugs And Walk By Dal Lake”: How Gandhi Siblings Marked End Of Bharat Jodo Yatra
After Bharat Jodo Yatra Ends, Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi Visit Kheer Bhawani Temple & Dargah Hazrat
“Govt. Not Working In Favour Of Students” What Ordinary Indians Want From Upcoming Union Budget
“We Pay Taxes On Time, But…” What Small and Medium-Scale Traders Said About The Upcoming Budge
Budget Session: Ruckus In Parliament As Opposition Demands Discussion On Adani Group
“PM Modi Effective Leader; Rival Party’s Blind” Ramdas Athawale’s Poetic Jibe At Opposition
“Money Of Hard Working Indians…” Opposition Demand JPC Or CJI-Monitored Probe Into Adani Group
IAS Officer Uses Abusive Language During Meeting, Video Goes Viral