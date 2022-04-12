West Bengal bypolls: Asansol BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul alleges stones were pelted at her car
This Is What External Affairs Minister Said When Asked About India’s Oil Purchase From Russia
New Pak PM Raises Kashmir Issue, Says Both Countries Should Focus On Tackling Poverty
Shehbaz Sharif, Brother Of Nawaz Sharif, Elected Pakistan’s 23rd Prime Minister
BJP National President Mocks Congress, Calls It A ‘Brother-Sister Party’
Pakistan: Thousands of people took it to streets to protest against Imran Khan’s ouster
JNU: Students injured in scuffle over ‘Ram Navmi pooja’, ‘non-veg food’
One dead, 30 still stranded midair after ropeway trollies collide in Jharkhand’s Deoghar
PM Modi, Joe Biden Virtual Meet: Russia’s War Against Ukraine On Agenda
News Headlines April 12: PM Modi-Biden Meet
Explained: Five Key Takeaways On Pakistan's Power Shift | New PM in Pak
