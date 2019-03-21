News Video
BJP holds discussion on LS seats in UP, WB at CEC meeting
PM Modi along with Amit Shah held a CEC meeting at the party’s headquarters on Wednesday. All prominent leaders were present during the meeting.
Samjhauta blast: NIA court acquits all four accused in case
A Special National Investigation Agency court in Panchkula acquitted all four accused – Swami Aseemanand, Lokesh Sharma, Kamal Chauhan and Rajinder Chaudhary in the 2007 Samjhauta Express blast case.
Car catches fire, Hyderabad businessman dies in mishap in Ethiopia
A Hyderabad-based businessman, P Venkata Shashidhar, has died in Ethiopia. The incident took place when the car in which he was travelling went up in flames. The 60-year-old man had gone to Ethiopia in February and was to return home on March 26.
Holika Dahan: People walk on burning embers in Surat
India has its own diversity when it comes to celebrating Holi traditions in the country. The state of Gujarat is known to have traditional bonfires that had people walk barefoot on the burning embers.
3 CRPF jawans dead, 1 injured in incident of fratricide in J&K’s Udhampur
Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel of the 187th battalion were shot dead by another jawan at battalion’s headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur on Wednesday.
Missing man’s body found buried from house in North West Delhi
A body buried in a house in North West Delhi was unearthed on Wednesday by Delhi Police. This incident took place in Swaroop Nagar area of the national capital. The deceased was reportedly missing since last few days.
Toddler falls into 60-feet borewell in Haryana’s Hisar, rescue operation on
A toddler fell into a 60-foot deep borewell in Hisar district of Haryana. Authorities have started the rescue operation to evacuate the child.
Dharwad building collapse: Death toll rises to 3, 52 rescued
The death toll rose to 3 on Wednesday morning in Karnataka’s Dharwad building collapse that took place on Tuesday. Search and rescue operation is still underway to rescue people who are trapped.
Will not allow Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to be passed: Rahul Gandhi
While addressing a public meeting at Manipur’s Imphal Congress President Rahul Gandhi said, “I am committing to you here that the Congress will defend your culture and history.
Now shop directly on Instagram
Instagram is addictive and its parent, Facebook, is looking at ways to ensure you stay hooked for even longer. The photo and video sharing service is exploring a new tool that will allow you to shop products you drool over while scrolling.
Prayagraj celebrates Holi festival with ‘Hathoda baraat’
A hammer procession, 'Hathoda baraat' was taken out in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. This procession is held every year ahead of the Holi festival. Locals of Prayagraj take out a hammer procession.
People celebrate Holi at Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan
People of Vrindavan celebrated festival of colours in full swing at Bankey Bihari Temple on the auspicious day of Holika Dahan or Choti Holi. They gathered at the temple, which is dedicated to Lord Krishna.
Telangana: Former Congress minister DK Aruna joins BJP in Delhi
Former Telangana Minister and Congress leader DK Aruna joined BJP in the presence of ruling party’s president, Amit Shah.
BJP has attacked every institution in last 5 years including media: Priyanka Gandhi
Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the BJP has systematically attacked every institution in the country.
Arunachal: National People’s Party welcomes 8 sitting ministers, MLAs
While addressing media National General Secretary of National People's Party (NPP) Thomas Sangma, said, “I am delighted to welcome 8 sitting minister and MLAs to our party. ”
NSA Doval attends 80th CRPF anniversary parade in Gurugram
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval attended the 80th CRPF Anniversary Parade in Gurugram as the chief guest. He addressed the troop on the occasion of 80th CRPF anniversary parade.
Amid boycott call for Chinese goods, local markets register low participation
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) gave a call to burn and boycott Chinese goods across 1,500 places on Tuesday.
Lok Sabha polls: DMK chief Stalin releases party manifesto
Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the DMK party chief MK Stalin released the party’s election manifesto at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam in Chennai on Tuesday.
