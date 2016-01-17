Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

Govt. hospitals to provide free medical test from Feb. 1: Kejriwal

Updated: January 17, 2016 9:35:00 am


New Delhi, Jan 17 (ANI): Inaugurating the six-lane elevated road from Mangolpuri to Madhuban Chowk, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that all government hospitals in Delhi will provide free medicines and medical tests from February 1. Kejriwal further informed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has saved Rs 350 crore in last two to three months from the construction of elevated roads. He also thanked former chief minister Sheila Dikshit for giving a green signal to these projects and further praised PWD engineers for saving such huge amount of money.

Advertisement

More from this Section

Advertisement
Advertisement

Jun 14: Latest Headline

Advertisement