Govt. hospitals to provide free medical test from Feb. 1: Kejriwal

Updated: January 17, 2016 9:35:00 am



New Delhi, Jan 17 (ANI): Inaugurating the six-lane elevated road from Mangolpuri to Madhuban Chowk, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that all government hospitals in Delhi will provide free medicines and medical tests from February 1. Kejriwal further informed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has saved Rs 350 crore in last two to three months from the construction of elevated roads. He also thanked former chief minister Sheila Dikshit for giving a green signal to these projects and further praised PWD engineers for saving such huge amount of money.