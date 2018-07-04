Goa agriculture minister tells farmers say ‘Om rom jum sah’ for better output

Updated: July 4, 2018 6:13:29 pm

A “vedic” technique which requires a farmer to sit, meditate and channel “cosmic energy” by chanting “Om rom jum sah” for at least 20 minutes a day for better yields, got the backing of Goa Agriculture Minister Vijay Sardesai Tuesday after he inaugurated a pilot project at a field, close to his residence in Fatorda.