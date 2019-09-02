Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Bollywood celebrities welcome Lord Ganesha

News Video
Kerala’s IPL-model snake boat race league begins
The Champions Boat League (CBL), a brainchild of Kerala’s tourism department designed on the model of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to provide fresh impetus to the state’s cultural flagship of snake boat races, made an emphatic beginning.
Is India’s population growing too fast
India is projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country by 2027. According to estimates in a new United Nations report. India is also expected to add 273 million people by 2050.
Footage of the blast at Dhule chemical factory in Maharashtra
At least 13 people were killed and 72 others injured in an explosion at a chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Dhule district, police said.
Assam NRC final list 2019: Relief for those included
REKHA SAIKIA RAJBONGSHI: “I have been working at the NSK since 2015 ever since the NRC process started- my entire family’s name had come in the previous draft but not mine. Today I just found out that my name is there — so it’s come as a big relief”
Mukesh Ambani hails Amit Shah as Iron Man
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his energy and focus while terming him the “Iron man of our age”.
Manmohan Singh on state of Indian economy
Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh blamed the “all-round mismanagement” by the Modi government for the economic slowdown and urged the government to put aside politics of vendetta.
Use power of language diversity to unite India: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged media houses to play the bridge between India's several languages, while addressing the Manorama News Conclave in Kochi via a video link from New Delhi.
India’s relations with the Gulf are better than ever before: PM Modi
In his address to the Manorama News Conclave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance given to NRIs by the government. He said, "Our vision for 'New India' includes not only caring for those living in the nation but also outside.
Big bank reform: 10 public sector banks merged into four
Fund infusion in the merged entity will provide growth capital enabling the bank to enhance lending, Mehta said. Punjab National Bank will get a fresh capital infusion of around Rs 16,000 crore, the FM said.
PM Modi: People don’t have to agree on everything but should hear each other’s point of view
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said that people need not to agree on everything but there should be ‘enough civility’ in public life to hear different points of view. Modi made the remarks while addressing the Manorama News Conclave.
Before the final NRC, the word on the street.
What do people in Assam feel about the NRC? What do they want from it? The Indian Express travels around Assam to find out.
Modi Trump discuss Kashmir, Trade among other things
Prime Minister Narendra Modi told US President Donald Trump that all issues between India and Pakistan were bilateral and there was no scope for any third-party mediation in their first meeting after the scrapping of Article 370.
BJP MP Swami Chinmayanand in trouble as law student goes missing
A day after former BJP MP Chinmayanand was booked in a case of alleged abduction of a Law student of a college, the BJP leader on Wednesday claimed that his name is being maligned as part of a conspiracy.
India could soon ban 6 single-use plastic products from Oct 2
The ban will be comprehensive and will cover manufacturing, usage and import of plastic bags, cups, plates, small bottles, straws and certain types of sachets. It will also ask e-commerce companies to cut back on plastic packaging.
The Wait: A day in the life of five individuals as they wait for the final NRC list
In the countdown to August 31, The Indian Express spends a day with five individuals whose fates hang in the balance
What is RBI Surplus? | Why RBI Transferred Money to Govt?
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Board has approved a transfer of Rs 1,76,051 crore to the government, including a surplus or dividend of Rs 1,23,414 crore, and a one-time transfer of excess provisions amounting to Rs 52,637 crore.
4 coaches of train derail at Kanpur Central Railway station
However, there was no report of any casualty, North-Central Railway PRO Amit Malviya said.
Ravidas Temple demolition: Complete story behind Dalits protest in Delhi
The protest against the demolition of Ravidas temple in south Delhi turned violent as thousands of Dalist from various parts of the country hit the streets. The police resorted to “mild lathicharge” and used tear gas after protesters set two motorcycles on fire and vandalised a police vehicle, causing injuries to a few policemen.
Leaders pay their last respects to Arun Jaitley
Leaders from across the political spectrum, admirers and party workers thronged the cremation ground to bid adieu to senior BJP leader and former Union minister Arun Jaitley who enjoyed goodwill across the divide.
